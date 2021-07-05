Companies / Mining Glencore names Kalidas Madhavpeddi as chair Industry veteran will assume the role on July 30 after CEO Gary Nagle took over from Ivan Glasenburg BL PREMIUM

Switzerland-based Glencore, a commodities trader and resources miner, has named industry veteran Kalidas Madhavpeddi as its new chair with effect from July 30.

Madhavpeddi takes over from Tony Hayward, who filled the role from 2013, and the announcement follows Gary Nagle’s ascension to the position of CEO at the miner on Thursday...