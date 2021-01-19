Glencore ends copper mining in Zambia with sale of stake in Mopani
The deal, for just $1, but will see Glencore recoup $1.5bn of debt owed by the copper mine amid Zambia’s poor track record with mining
19 January 2021 - 12:29
UPDATED 19 January 2021 - 13:56
Glencore has ended its involvement in copper mining in Zambia by agreeing the sale of its interests in Mopani Copper Mines for just $1 to mining company ZCCM Investment Holdings.
The transaction, however, includes the repayment of $1.5bn of debt by Mopani to Glencore and its subsidiaries, during which time the global mining and resources trading company will have the exclusive right to sell copper output from the mining complex in central Zambia...
