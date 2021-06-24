Profit-flush Kumba names Terence Goodlace as its new chair
The mining veteran will lead the board of a company that is cashing in on high commodity prices
24 June 2021 - 09:56
UPDATED 24 June 2021 - 17:14
Africa’s largest iron ore producer, Kumba, has flagged a R12.6bn profit surge in its six months to end-June, as it cashes in on soaring prices for the steelmaking component.
On Thursday Kumba also announced Terence Goodlace, a mining veteran of 40 years’ experience in SA mining, is its new chair, taking over from Mandla Gantsho who stepped down in May...
