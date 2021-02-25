Companies / Mining Anglo American has a tough year, but ups dividend Anglo has built steadily towards a one-fifth increase in output despite a very difficult, Covid-19-disrupted year BL PREMIUM

Anglo American, one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, had a difficult year at its operations, but paid its investors a 53% higher final dividend.

The company, which has the bulk of its investments in SA, is closing in on the disposal of its export-focused thermal coal business in SA, said CEO Mark Cutifani...