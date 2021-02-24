WATCH: Why Kumba’s shareholders have reason to smile

Companies / Mining

News Leader

24 February 2021 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Kumba Iron Ore CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kumba Iron Ore CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Higher iron ore prices and favourable currency effects have put Kumba Iron Ore into a free cash flow position of about R21bn — up 21% — and that is despite production declines during the year.

Shareholders will reap of the benefits. A final cash dividend of more than R41 per share has been declared, bringing the total payout to almost R61 — up by 30%.

CEO Themba Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam to discuss the group’s annual performance in greater detail.

