Strong performance earns Exxaro a ratings boost
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the mining group’s national scale credit rating
16 June 2021 - 17:30
S&P Global Ratings has bumped up Exxaro Resources’ credit rating as the coal mining company demonstrates continued operational and financial performance despite Covid-19 and the threat of an illiquid Eskom.
In a note issued by S&P, the credit ratings agency said it had revised Exxaro’s national scale credit rating from “zaA-/zaA-2 to zaA/zaA-1”, indicating a strong capacity to pay its debts...
