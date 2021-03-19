News Leader
WATCH: How Exxaro rewarded shareholders
Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo talks to Business Day TV about how the group declared a record ordinary dividend
19 March 2021 - 07:33
Exxaro has pumped cash in the year to end-December thanks to higher coal exports and a weaker rand.
This has led the company to declare a record ordinary dividend of R12.43 and a special dividend of R5.43.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo for more detail.
