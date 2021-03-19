Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Exxaro rewarded shareholders

19 March 2021 - 07:33 Business Day TV
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of SA's largest coal producer, Exxaro. Picture: Masi Losi
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of SA's largest coal producer, Exxaro. Picture: Masi Losi

Exxaro has pumped cash in the year to end-December thanks to higher coal exports and a weaker rand.

This has led the company to declare a record ordinary dividend of R12.43 and a special dividend of R5.43.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo for more detail.

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo talks to Business Day TV about how the group declared a record  ordinary dividend

