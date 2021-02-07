Companies / Mining Junior miners breathe new life into Northern Cape as copper mining restarts Cape Copper Oxide and SHiP Copper see forgotten area of SA’s base metals province as a hotspot BL PREMIUM

Next to the glare of publicity around the pounce by Orion Minerals on three companies to take a chunk of Northern Cape copper, are two other companies that have been working quietly, bringing back mining to an area lying dormant for more than a decade.

The O’Kiep area near Springbok was last mined with any intent by Metorex in the early 2000s before decades-low copper prices forced it to stop operations and strip the assets it had bought from Gold Fields SA. The latter company and America’s Newmont were the two serious players in the area in the 20th century...