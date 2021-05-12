Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: State’s indifference to criminal vultures will cost SA heavily BL PREMIUM

What must offshore mining companies make of the investment environment in SA when they hear their peers give a forthright assessment of how tough it is to operate a business in the country?

At the risk of sounding repetitive, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman once again used a public platform this week to vigorously wave red flags about the problems in SA and why it simply is not attracting as much investment as it could in one of the world’s biggest mineral treasure troves...