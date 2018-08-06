Merafe more than doubles interim dividend, but profit dips

Merafe Resources, the empowerment partner in a joint venture with Glencore on its South African chrome business, reported a dip in interim profit and declared a R200m dividend for the period.

Merafe, the owner of a 20.5% stake in the joint venture, reported an interim profit of R425m for the six months to end-June, compared wit a profit of R486m in the same period a year earlier.

The R200m dividend was a significant increase on the R75m it paid a year ago.

Merafe’s attributable production of ferrochrome dipped 2.3% to 211,000 tonnes for the period, which equated to the joint venture using 88% of its installed capacity in SA, a two percentage point decline on the previous year. The joint venture has installed capacity of 2.3-million tonnes.

Production costs were nearly 5% higher compared with the previous six months to end-December because of a 5% increase in electricity prices.

Looking at the stainless steel market, which is the key consumer of ferrochrome, Merafe said global production had increased by 10%, driven mainly by strong growth of 13% in Indonesian stainless steel output during the six months. Output from Chinese stainless steel makers was 7% higher.

Indonesia’s reliance on imported chrome meant its increased stainless steel production pushed up global demand for ferrochrome by 11%.

"Growth in ferrochrome supply has not matched the rise in demand so far this year, with global ferrochrome production rising by 8%, period on period," Merafe said.

"Chinese ferrochrome smelters made the largest contribution to this increase, their output rose by more than 11% period on period to about 2.4-million tonnes. More modest supply increases took place in SA and India," it said.

The European benchmark ferrochrome price shot up 20% in the first quarter of 2018, reach $1.42 a pound, before settling back to $1.38/lb in the second quarter.

A second leg in the joint venture’s business is the supply of chrome ore, primarily to Chinese ferrochrome plants. China grew its ore imports by 13% during the first five months of 2018 and SA is a leading source of this material. The price range for chrome ore was between $170 a tonne and $250 a tonne, a far narrower band than in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from ferrochrome rose by 2.6% during the interim period to R2.3bn, with improved sales volumes, while revenue from chrome ore sales was 27% higher at R379m, as higher prices offset slightly lower sales volumes.

Global stainless steel production in 2018 is forecast to rise by 5% to 50.8-million tonnes, but Merafe said it was difficult to forecast what this meant for the ferrochrome market.

"Price and exchange rate volatility are expected to continue, especially given uncertainties driven by trade wars and the global economic environment," it said.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za