EXCLUSIVE: Former high-profile SA mines ministry official in key post in Angola Jacinto Rocha is appointed to a powerful position in Angola's mineral regulator after more than a decade in SA's minerals ministry

Jacinto Rocha, best known to the South African resources industry from his time as deputy director of mining regulation, is the new president and CEO of Angola's National Mineral Resources Agency.

Rocha, who was born in the Angolan capital Luanda, has a long string of degrees and diplomas in law and mining. He served in the South African minerals department between 1994 and 2010, with the last five years in the powerful position of deputy director of mining regulation.