ALLAN SECCOMBE: The timing of the IDC’s squeeze on Kalagadi is a puzzle
Something has gone badly wrong, but the miner’s financial meltdown has been apparent for a while
03 June 2020 - 19:33
Shorn of all the emotive language as well as arguments for special dispensations for a women-owned company and a long and difficult history, the bottom line in the Kalagadi Manganese vs the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is a simple financial fact.
That fact is fundamental to the story: Kalagadi cannot at this stage repay its debt, which stands at about R7.1bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now