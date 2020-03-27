Companies / Mining

Eastplats narrows losses as retreatment operation gets under way

The company had begun generating revenue at its Crocodile River Mine retreatment project in December 2018

27 March 2020 - 10:58 karl gernetzky
Heaps of platinum ore ahead of the concentration process. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Heaps of platinum ore ahead of the concentration process. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Toronto- and Johannesburg-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) said on Friday cash flows from its Crocodile River Mine retreatment project were sufficient to cover operating expenses in its 2020 year, though the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat.

The miner narrowed its full-year loss to end-December after starting to generate revenue from its previously mothballed Crocodile River Mine retreatment project in December 2018.

The group had started tailings retreatment at the mine near Brits in the North West to extract chrome, and is now also extracting platinum group metals (PGM) concentrate. The underground operations at the mine remain in care and maintenance.

The group reported its operating loss decreased by 91% to $2.4m (R42m) during its 2019 year, from $25.7m previously, with revenue rocketing to $39.2m, from $0.4m previously.

The group said the effect of the Covid-19 virus was expected to be temporary, but the effect on operations could not be reasonably estimated.

The share price of Eastplats, which has a market capitalisation of R148m, was unchanged at R1.60 on Friday morning, having risen 6.67% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eastplats to invest an additional R90m in tailings project

The miner will invest about $6m in additional equipment to enhance chrome concentrate recovery at its Crocodile River mine near Brits
Companies
1 month ago

Eastplats struggles with ‘going concern’ worries

The company has to find enough cash to keep its operations going
Companies
7 months ago

Eastplats results make for worrying reading

Its interim statement to end-June shows what can best be described as difficult and messy
Companies
7 months ago

Most read

1.
This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can ...
Companies
2.
Edcon faces collapse as sales fall at least R1.2bn
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘A massive corporate reckoning is coming’ about ...
Companies
4.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
5.
Distell to offload struggling wine farms
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Eastplats mine to fight Alpha Global claim over deal

Companies / Mining

Eastplats: Sensitive notices delayed

Archive

Eastplats: Hard sell

Archive

Eastplats: Sensitive notices delayed

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.