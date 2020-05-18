Impala closes Marula mine after workers test positive for Covid-19

Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Saturday it will temporarily close its Marula mine after detecting 19 coronavirus cases among workers reporting back for duty at the Limpopo site.

“Implats has identified 19 positive cases during the week, all of them asymptomatic. Of these cases, 14 were identified as the result of proactive testing of employees returning to work. None of these employees had started work at the mine,” the company said.

It said the site will not reopen until the appropriate health measures have been put in place.

SA, the world’s largest platinum producer, is gradually restarting operations in its mining sector, which was shut down as part of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown now entering its eighth week.

Authorities have eased the restrictions to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity, but labour unions have since won a court case against the government, forcing it to impose stricter safety guidelines.