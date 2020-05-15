Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE higher amid US-China spat The all share was up 1.05% on the day, but ended 2.7% down for the week BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Friday, led higher by miners as investors digested a week that has seen sentiment hit by concern over the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy, and US-China relations.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signaled a further deterioration in his relationship with China over the pandemic, saying he had no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and even suggesting he could cut ties with Beijing.