End of an era as AngloGold exits SA
Third-largest gold miner sells its last local mining assets to Harmony Gold for about R4.4bn
12 February 2020 - 09:17
UPDATED 12 February 2020 - 14:22
In what is the end of an era, AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third-largest gold miner, has sealed a deal to sell its last remaining SA asset as it exits the country after 22 years on the JSE.
AngloGold, created from gold mines bought and built by Anglo American, the mining giant founded by the Oppenheimer family more than a century ago, was the dominant gold miner for decades, but gradually became a shadow of itself as it closed and sold old mines in SA, preferring offshore investments.
