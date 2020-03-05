Companies / Mining

Three trapped at AngloGold’s Mponeng after earth tremor

A rockfall after a level two quake traps three miners 3.5km below ground at the world’s deepest mine

05 March 2020 - 19:32 Allan Seccombe
The Mponeng gold mine in Carletonville, Gauteng, was AngloGold Ashanti's only South African underground mine. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Three workers are trapped underground at the world’s deepest gold mine in an incident that underlines and reinforces AngloGold Ashanti’s decision to sell it and focus on shallower mines around the world.

A level two magnitude tremor at midday on Thursday initially trapped seven miners 3.5km below ground at the mine west of Johannesburg and near the town of Carletonville. Four were quickly rescued, some with broken limbs but no life-threatening injuries.

Specialist rescue teams, known as proto teams, are searching for the three miners.

While a level two earthquake is barely noticeable on the surface, at 3.5km underground where rock is under tremendous pressure the consequences are potentially severe. In this case it led to an incident the industry calls a “fall of ground”. It means rock has either dropped from the top of tunnels and working areas or burst out from their side walls.

AngloGold said earlier this year it had agreed to a R4,7bn ($300m) sale of Mponeng, a 4km-deep mine, by far the deepest in the world, its Mine Waste Solutions tailings retreatment business and two mothballed mines to Harmony.

The portfolio is changing. When we sell the SA assets, that’s the last ultra-deep, hard-rock underground mine. We move to shallower underground and open pit production. That’s an important transformation,” AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said in February.

SA’s gold mines had for decades been dangerous places to work, with annual fatalities running into multiple hundreds. The department of mineral resources & energy says 11,000 miners died between 1984 and 2005.

In 2019, the number was 51 — the lowest on record according to mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe — down from 81 the year before, with the gold industry reporting the largest decrease, dropping to 19 from 40.

Harmony will pay AngloGold $200m in cash and $260/oz of gold from Mponeng and other underground assets included in the transaction based on production above 250,000oz a year. These payments would be made for six years from the start of 2021 and are capped at $100m.

Harmony will pay a further $20/oz on gold output coming from any extensions of mining below existing infrastructure at the three mines included in the transaction, Mponeng, Savuka and TauTona.

Mponeng has 8.5-million ounces of gold reserves in a planned extension to the mine that would take its life to 20 years.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

AngloGold rides into the sunset with saddlebags stuffed with dollars

A surging gold price boosts returns to shareholders as the company bids farewell to the world’s deepest mine
Companies
1 week ago

AngloGold’s sale of last SA mine is credit-positive, says Moody’s

Moody’s Investors Service says the sale will be offset by increasing production elsewhere
Companies
2 weeks ago

End of an era as AngloGold exits SA

Third-largest gold miner sells its last local mining assets to Harmony Gold for about R4.4bn
Companies
3 weeks ago

Sibanye to resume dividend payments soon

Surging platinum group metal prices have boosted balance sheet repairs with the mining company moving into a ‘new phase’
Companies
4 weeks ago

Anglo CEO gives vote of confidence in Eskom’s new leadership

Mark Cutifani says the right conversations on how to tackle the electricity crisis are taking place
Companies
1 month ago

