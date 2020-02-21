AngloGold pumps cash as it sells last SA mines

AngloGold Ashanti upped its full-year dividend despite noisy annual financial results caused by the discontinuation of its last SA mines and their sale.

AngloGold, one of the world’s largest gold miners, reported a dividend of R1.65 per share for the year to end-December against a 95c dividend the year before.

Dividends are determined by free cash flow and the company returns 10% to shareholders. Free cash for the year more than doubled to $448m from $217m.

AngloGold received $1,387/oz on average for its gold sales during the year, 10% more than the previous year.

Cash flows would have been higher if the repatriation of funds from the Kibali mine shared with Barrick in Democratic Republic of the Congo had not been delayed.

The Congolese government owes AngloGold $202m as at end-December after repatriating $75m during the course of 2019.

Post-tax profit from continuing operations, a number of which had a record performance, was $369m against a profit of $233m a year earlier.

The discontinued operations recorded a post tax loss of $376m compared with a loss of $83m.

AngloGold recorded an impairment of $385m against the SA assets.

Excluding the impairment charges, AngloGold reported headline earnings of $379m against $220m a year ago.

AngloGold agreed the sale of its Mponeng mine — the deepest in the world at 4km below surface — and its tailings retreatment operation Mine Waste Solutions to Harmony Gold for $300m and a further revenue stream from future depth extension projects at the mine.

The SA assets, the last AngloGold had in SA, generated 419,000oz of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,132/oz, generating a gross profit of $79m.

By comparison, in Argentina, Cerro Vanguardia, another mine AngloGold has up for sale, made $108m of gross profit despite production falling by a fifth to 225,000oz for the year.

AngloGold was happy to keep the mine if the offers it received did not match the value the company had placed on the asset, CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said.

“We expect to receive a firm offer in the relatively near term. We’ll evaluate it. Cerro Vanguardia is a good asset ... if the bid is deemed adequate we can transact. If not, we are more than happy to keep it. At these gold prices we generate very strong free cash flows,” he said.

AngloGold’s first major sale since Dushnisky joined the company in September 2018 was the Sadiola joint venture in Mali.

Gold production for the year dipped 4% to 3.3-million ounces, with difficulties at Cerro Vanguardia, Sunrise in Australia and Siguiri in Guinea.

Kibali, Tropicana in Australia and Iduapriem in Ghana all reported record production.

