City Lodge to list on the A2X

The hotel group will become the 35th company to list on the exchange with effect from March 11

04 March 2020
Hotels group City Lodge has been approved for a secondary listing on the A2X from March 11.

City Lodge’s listing will bring the number of securities available for trade on the exchange to 35, with a combined market capitalisation of R2-trillion.

City Lodge CEO Andrew Widegger said on Wednesday the secondary listing would enable investors to save money through the A2X’s low cost structure, while also potentially attracting new investors.

The group operates more than 7,000 rooms across SA, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Mozambique and Botswana.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

