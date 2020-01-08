Anglo American mulls making R7bn offer for UK potash miner

Anglo American is in “advanced discussions” with Sirius Minerals to buy the UK potash mine developer for R7.24bn.

This would be the first major acquisition by Anglo since its purchase in 2007 and construction of the Minas Rio iron ore prospect in Brazil for more than $13bn (about R185bn).

Anglo, which is busy building the $5bn Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, confirmed a statement from London-listed Sirius on Wednesday that it was in talks about making a 5.5 pence per share cash offer for the company valuing the potential deal at £386m (R7.24bn).

Sirius is trading at 4.1p and has a market cap of £288m. The shares are well off the 12-month high of 24p reached in April 2019.

Under UK listing rules, Anglo has until February 5 to make a firm offer or walk away. Anglo said it could change the amount offered for Sirius, adding it was not a certainty that it would finalise an offer.

“Anglo American believes that the possible offer could provide certainty to Sirius’ shareholders, while Anglo American brings the financial, technical and marketing resources and capabilities to progress the project over time,” Anglo said in a statement.

Sirius is building a potash mine in Yorkshire and has launched a process to fund the construction of the underground project, including finding a strategic partner.

“Anglo American identified the project as being of potential interest some time ago, given the quality of the underlying asset in terms of scale, resource life, operating cost profile and the nature and quality of its product,” Anglo said.

“The project has the potential to fit well with Anglo American’s established strategy of focusing on world-class assets, particularly in the context of Anglo American’s portfolio trajectory towards later cycle products that support a fast-growing global population and a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world.”

Potash is used to make fertiliser.

A number of major mining companies, including the world's largest resources group BHP, have set their sights on potash projects, citing the growing need for productive, high-yield farms to feed the world's growing population.

“The use of fertilisers is one of the most effective ways to improve agricultural yields and therefore help to address the anticipated future imbalance between food, feed and biofuel demand and supply caused by a fast-growing global population and limited additional land availability for agricultural use,” Anglo said.

