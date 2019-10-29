Companies / Mining Anglo and Exxaro join forces to create new Limpopo job opportunities Companies say they want to ensure communities will endure long after mining is gone BL PREMIUM

Anglo American has joined forces with Exxaro Resources to foster economic and job opportunities outside mining in Limpopo.

One of the biggest risks identified by mining executives is community unrest around their operations as municipalities either buckle under corruption and incompetence or lack the skills to provide services to attract businesses, leading to unemployment and demands for jobs and benefits from mines.