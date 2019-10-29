Anglo and Exxaro join forces to create new Limpopo job opportunities
Companies say they want to ensure communities will endure long after mining is gone
29 October 2019 - 20:03
Anglo American has joined forces with Exxaro Resources to foster economic and job opportunities outside mining in Limpopo.
One of the biggest risks identified by mining executives is community unrest around their operations as municipalities either buckle under corruption and incompetence or lack the skills to provide services to attract businesses, leading to unemployment and demands for jobs and benefits from mines.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.