Companies / Mining

Anglo raises R2bn from sale of stake in Grosvenor mine

Anglo American extends its partnership with a Japanese consortium at its metallurgical operations in Australia

27 November 2019 - 11:58 Allan Seccombe
A man loads steel at a port. Picture: REUTERS
A man loads steel at a port. Picture: REUTERS

Anglo American has raised $141m (about R2.1bn) from the sale of a stake in its Grosvenor mine to its Japanese partners at its metallurgical coal assets in Australia.

Japan’s Nippon Steel Corporation, Mitsui & Company, Nippon Steel Trading Corporation, Shinsho Corporation and JFE Mineral own 12% of the Moranbah mine and processing plant in Queensland.

The sale of the stake in Grosvenor, which shares facilities at Moranbah, aligns the ownership and strategy around the two assets. Anglo’s new mine, Grosvenor, uses the Moranbah processing facilities. Grosvenor came into production in 2016.

Anglo said it had “equalised” the ownership between the two mines with the sale of a 12% stake in Grosvenor to the Japanese partners for R2.1bn.

Metallurgical coal is used to make coke, a source of pure carbon in the steel-making process.

“Our ability to expand the plant, de-bottleneck various processes, and have the flexibility to blend our naturally high-quality products more effectively, all support the long-term competitiveness of what is already a world-class asset,” said Seamus French, CEO of bulk commodities at Anglo.

Anglo is a major diversified mining company, with dominant stakes in companies producing platinum group metals (PGM), copper, iron ore, diamonds, thermal and metallurgical coal, nickel and interests in manganese.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Anglo plots SA coal exit and warns on latest Mining Charter

Anglo's value creation since 2017 sees off Indian suitor as it draws a line under its collieries in SA
Companies
3 months ago

Companies fall short on climate change disclosures, says environmental report

A report released by the Centre for Environmental Rights has assessed how these companies report on climate change, as well as the quality of their ...
National
1 day ago

Kumba Iron trims sales forecasts after Saldanha steel plant closure

The Anglo American-owned miner has revised its outlook for selling the mineral downwards by 1.2% to 41.5-million tonnes
Companies
2 weeks ago

Seriti coal deal a game changer

Small miner could lock in a third of Eskom's coal supplies
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Anglo American spent R15bn in SA during 2018

Companies / Mining

Drought hits Anglo American copper hard

Companies / Mining

Anglo American punts mining as panacea for SA’s ills

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.