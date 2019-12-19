AngloGold shares rise as it restarts Obuasi mine in Ghana
AngloGold restarts production at its Obuasi gold mine on time and on budget, sending its shares climbing
19 December 2019 - 15:20
AngloGold Ashanti’s most closely watched project, the revamped Obuasi mine in Ghana, has returned to production and poured its first gold on schedule and budget.
AngloGold shares increased by 3% on Thursday’s news, reaching R287.70, giving the world’s third-largest gold miner a market capitalisation of R119.5bn.
