Gold Fields calls for fast-tracking of solar power at mines

The government must expedite the licensing of large solar projects planned by large industrial companies so that they can reduce their exposure to job-destroying tariff hikes and give Eskom space to deal with its operational issues, says Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland.

An example of the damage from Eskom’s steep tariff hikes is the looming loss of more than 90,000 jobs at the end of the three-year tariff structure, which will increase electricity costs to 30% more than they were in 2018, Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven has said.