Why India’s gems industry is losing its shine

“I have seen a lot of slowdowns in my more than 40-year career in the diamond industry,” Babubhai Kathiriya, president of the Surat Diamond Association, said in an interview at his office in the heart of the diamond polishing hub. “The last time it was severe was in 2008 but conditions had normalised after a couple of months. But this time the slowdown has dragged on for seven to eight months now and has hurt our business.”

Surat is India’s polishing hub, handling 14 out of the 15 rough diamonds mined in the world by producers such as De Beers and Alrosa. Located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home province of Gujarat, the city is a three-and-a-half-hour train journey from the financial capital, Mumbai. Also known for its textile and property sectors, Surat’s diamond industry dominates in the city, with huge jewellery billboards towering outside the main railway station.

The city is home to between 1-million and 1.5-million workers in the sector, including skilled artisans like Pandey, who migrated to Surat like many others in search of better incomes. The city has about 5,000 big and small polishing units, ranging from those that employ hundreds of workers to those with just a handful of polishers.

India’s imports of rough diamonds are down 22% in the first seven months of the fiscal year compared with the same period a year ago, and polished diamond exports have declined 18%, according to data from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council. In Surat, employment in the gems industry has fallen and incomes for skilled artisans are down by more than 70%, say local industry chambers.

That’s contributed to overall exports contracting in five of the past six months, pushing down GDP growth to a six-year low of 4.5% last quarter.

The scandal surrounding Nirav Modi — who isn’t related to the prime minister — looms over the industry. He is alleged to have used fake guarantees from Punjab National Bank to solicit loans.

“Because of these companies that do unethical practices, the banks have all of a sudden said that [they] don’t want to give credit to the diamond industry,” said Chirag Virani, a second-generation director at B Virani & Co, a diamond cutting and polishing company in Surat.