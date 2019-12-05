Miners are making it a lot easier to buy iron ore

The world’s biggest iron ore miners are looking for novel ways of satisfying their customers and protecting market share in the $150bn (about R2.2-trillion) global industry.

From selling through a mobile app to port-side sales, the likes of BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale are looking for an edge with buyers of the steel-making raw material in China, the top customer. The need to retain their business is becoming ever more critical amid forecasts that the market is around its peak.

“For miners, Chinese import volumes are basically not going to grow the way they used to,” said Tomas Gutierrez, analyst at Kallanish Commodities. “Any increase in value for iron ore will come from either adding service to mills or from cutting out the traders.”

Rio Tinto and rivals — who have spent more than a decade pumping billions into expansions to keep pace with China’s fast-rising appetite for iron ore — are now preparing for an era of slower growth and an eventual high point in the nation’s steel output.

They are introducing a range of initiatives to retain existing sales and add new customers — including selling directly from China’s ports in yuan instead of shipping cargoes from Australia or Brazil that are sold in dollars.

“Our China port-side customers will be able to order via a mobile app,” Rio Tinto’s chief commercial officer Simon Trott told an investor seminar in October. “You can order a few tonnes of ore, in the same way you’d place an order on Amazon.”

Rio Tinto has started port-side sales, while BHP also has been testing “spot sales during transport to China, as well as sales in smaller quantities with shorter lead times from bonded stockpiles in China,” Rod Dukino, vice-president for sales and marketing iron ore, said at a conference in September.