BHP backs a raft of high-potential projects to boost returns and cash flow

Petroleum, which accounted for about 16% of underlying earnings in 2018-19, could generate core earnings margins of more than 60% over the next decade, executive says

11 November 2019 - 10:48 Niyati Shetty
BHP Billiton headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — BHP Group’s petroleum division head said on Monday the business is set to deliver strong returns and cash flow through the 2020s and beyond, supported by a raft of high-potential projects.

Petroleum, which accounted for about 16% of BHP’s underlying earnings in 2018-19, could generate core earnings margins of more than 60% over the next decade, Geraldine Slattery, president of petroleum operations, told a briefing.

Including currently unsanctioned projects, the division could support average annual volume growth of up to 3% in the decade to 2030, and deliver average internal rates of return for major projects of about 25%, she said.

“In a decarbonising world, deepwater oil and advantaged gas close to established infrastructure can offer competitive returns for decades” Slattery said.

BHP singled out potential growth from the Scarborough gas project operated by Woodside Petroleum, the Wildling Phase I and Trion projects in the Gulf of Mexico, and its Trinidad & Tobago North assets — all still unsanctioned.

Last year, BHP ended its disastrous seven-year foray into shale by selling the majority of its US onshore shale oil and gas assets to BP for $10.5bn.

RBC Capital said in a note on Monday that while the petroleum division had suffered from the misadventure, three currently sanctioned offshore projects under construction should substantially increase production over the next three years.

A return to growth for the petroleum division would also provide added differentiation for BHP within the wider, iron ore-heavy diversified mining sector, it added.

BHP reiterated its fiscal 2020 conventional petroleum production forecast of 110-million to 116-million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), with unit costs of $10.50-$11.50 per barrel.

The company reported petroleum production of 121 mmboe for full-year 2019 in its annual results in August.

BHP’s Australian-listed shares were trading down 0.6% in afternoon trade, in line with the broader mining index.

Reuters

