Anglo plots SA coal exit and warns on latest Mining Charter CEO Mark Cutifani says company's thermal-coal future is limited and its strategy is due in the next year

Anglo American does not see a long-term future in the thermal coal industry, with a decision about its strategy on the fossil fuel due in the next year, said CEO Mark Cutifani.

In SA, there is uncertainty on investment in mining assets stemming from obligations in the latest Mining Charter around re-empowering mining rights, but Anglo was willing to participate in finding a constructive solution, Cutifani said in an interview with Business Day last week.