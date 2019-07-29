Anglo plots SA coal exit and warns on latest Mining Charter
CEO Mark Cutifani says company’s thermal-coal future is limited and its strategy is due in the next year
29 July 2019 - 05:10
Anglo American does not see a long-term future in the thermal coal industry, with a decision about its strategy on the fossil fuel due in the next year, said CEO Mark Cutifani.
In SA, there is uncertainty on investment in mining assets stemming from obligations in the latest Mining Charter around re-empowering mining rights, but Anglo was willing to participate in finding a constructive solution, Cutifani said in an interview with Business Day last week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.