Companies / Mining SA’s inaction threatens investment, says David Brown MC Mining has a hot project but investor sentiment over SA could stand in the way of fundraising. BL PREMIUM

CEO of MC Mining and industry veteran, David Brown, has warned that policy uncertainty threatens the junior miners' ability to raise funds to develop a significant coal mine in SA.

Brown, who previously headed platinum producer Impala Platinum, said investors are put off by SA’s low growth environment as well as policy uncertainty over how the country will kick-start the economy, particularly when it comes to the turnaround of embattled state-owned companies like Eskom which are dragging GDP growth down.