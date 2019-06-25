Wescoal counts the cost of a troubled year

Junior miner Wescoal, which reported disappointing full-year financial results, has secured funding of R1.1bn, it said on Tuesday.

The coal company had experienced extraordinary profit growth in previous years, but management expressed dismay over its performance for the year.

Profits for the year were down 18% to R461.6m, income was 56% lower at R88.2m, and headline earnings per share plummeted 62% to 17.5c per share.

During the year to March, Westcoal faced a number of issues including labour disruptions, heavy rainfalls, production down time and tough economic conditions, which hurt overall performance. In particular, operations were adversely affected by mining contractors running into financial difficulty, with one even going into business rescue.

Wescoal CFO Izak van der Walt said about R110m of the costs were nonrecurring items. This included R29m spent on growth projects, including Wescoal’s failed bid for Universal Coal for which the company intended to invest R500m.

Keith McLachlan, fund manager at Alpha Asset management, said the poor result “doesn’t change the viability or the quality of the resource; it doesn’t change the model Wescoal is growing; it doesn’t change the demand or the long-term cash generation potential of the business”.

Revenues rose 12% to R3.96bn and cash generated from operations was up 29% to R462m. The company did not declare a final dividend but plans to launch a share buyback programme in the next week or two, said CEO Reginald Demana, who took up the top job on April 1.

Wescoal’s long-term debt funding of R1.1bn will effectively allow it to consolidate its existing debt and push out the maturity date. “This will improve liquidity, offering the group optionality to grow — quite rare in the domestic junior mining space right now,” McLachlan noted.

“When it comes to coal in SA, there are more opportunities than there is capital,” he said. “This puts them in a very strong position to follow the best opportunities as they arise.”

Demana said Wescoal continues to be active in the market, though “there is nothing imminent we would be announcing to the market anytime soon”.

While investing in Wescoal comes with its risks, there are large potential returns, said McLachlan. “It’s an absolutely unique asset in an uncrowded space. Its well-capitalised and well-managed.”

steynl@businesslive.co.za