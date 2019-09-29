Companies / Mining Water crisis threatens to take the shine off the mining sector Securing reliable sources will become challenging for companies that operate in countries such as SA, which face a supply crunch BL PREMIUM

Water scarcity poses a major risk to SA’s mining and other industries and will not only delay projects but cause substantial cost increases, global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has warned.

Water is a vital resource in the mining industry and is used in processing ore, smelting, refining and dust suppression, among other things. In a report released on Friday, Moody's said securing reliable water sources will become challenging for mining companies that operate in areas that will face a growing water supply crunch in the next 20 years.