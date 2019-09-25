World / Africa

Fears of another cholera outbreak hit Zimbabwe as water crisis deepens

Zimbabwe's capital has one week's supply of clean water left

25 September 2019 - 22:56 Kevin Samaita
A woman fetches water from a well in Warren Park suburb, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 24, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
A woman fetches water from a well in Warren Park suburb, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 24, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

There are fears of a fresh outbreak of cholera and typhoid in Zimbabwe with the capital Harare facing a severe water crisis.

Harare is said to have only one week of clean water left.

Last year, Zimbabwe suffered its worst cholera outbreak in a decade, which killed at least 26 people.

The country has also been facing intermittent outbreaks of typhoid, which is also a water borne disease.

Zimbabwe is in the grips of its worst economic crisis in a decade that has seen inflation become the second highest in the world after Venezuela while citizens endure shortages of foreign currency, fuel, and electricity cuts that last up to 18 hours.

The cash-strapped government has been struggling to raise enough foreign currency for water treatment while most of Harare’s water and sewer infrastructure is in a state of disrepair.

On Monday, Harare closed its main water works, the Morton Jaffray water treatment plant after chemicals ran out due to foreign currency challenges.

The water treatment plant was temporarily reopened on Wednesday morning, but officials said it is likely to close again as the chemicals will only last for a week.

On Wednesday, finance minister Mthuli Ncube, who is in New York as part of Zimbabwe’s delegation to the UN summit acknowledged the crisis and said he would release $72, 3m  ( US$4m ).

 “If left unchecked, there is a real threat of the re-emergence of water borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid, which caused untold suffering to our people,” Ncube said.

Ncube also noted that the water crisis was not limited to Harare alone, but the whole country.

“Following government’s recent interventions in the city of Harare, it has come to our attention that other local authorities face similar problems with regard to water and sewer provision within their localities.”

On Wednesday, two NGOs, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Water Alliance filed a court application challenging the shutting down of water in Harare.

The NGOs accused authorities of violating the Constitution by failing to supply residents with water, which a basic human right.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ebola’s spread shows how science needs societies to succeed

The current Ebola outbreak has continued to spread relentlessly since it began in August 2018
World
3 months ago

In SA’s interest to help neighbours reduce risk and survive disasters

Effectively dealing with natural and health catastrophes will help stem refugee influx and economic fallout, write Wilmot James and Jeremy Orloff
Opinion
4 months ago

UN grants Mozambique $13m relief aid after Cyclone Kenneth damage

World Bank estimates countries affected by the tropical storm need more than $2bn to recover
World
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Fears of another cholera outbreak hit Zimbabwe as ...
World / Africa
2.
What next for Brexit?
World / Europe
3.
More revelations from the Trump/Zelensky phone ...
World
4.
Bank drives $500m nail into coal’s coffin
World / Africa

Related Articles

TONY LEON: Let’s not beat about the bush — ruthless Mugabe walked the well-hewn ...

Opinion / Columnists

Zimbabwe is on the brink of its worst famine ever

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.