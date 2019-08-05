Companies / Mining Safika acquires 9% stake in Prieska copper and zinc mine Safika chair Saki Macozoma says the acquisition is in line with the company’s policy of diversifying into copper and zinc BL PREMIUM

The Prieska copper and zinc mine, situated in the Northern Cape about halfway between Kimberley and Upington, is to be taken out of mothballs following SA investment group Safika Resources’ acquisition of a 9% stake in the project for an undisclosed sum.

Safika’s investment in the R4bn (A$408m) project, which is controlled by Australian mining company Orion Minerals, means the mine will be able to resume production after being closed for decades.