WINDFALL
Kumba may double dividend to R20bn
Kumba is the latest mining company to pay hefty returns to shareholders
24 July 2019 - 05:10
Kumba Iron Ore could double its payout to shareholders to R20bn if it replicates its first-half performance.
Kumba, which is 70% owned by Anglo American and is SA’s largest iron-ore miner, returned a record R9.9bn to shareholders, representing nearly its full earnings for the six months to end-June.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.