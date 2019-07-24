Companies / Mining WINDFALL Kumba may double dividend to R20bn Kumba is the latest mining company to pay hefty returns to shareholders BL PREMIUM

Kumba Iron Ore could double its payout to shareholders to R20bn if it replicates its first-half performance.

Kumba, which is 70% owned by Anglo American and is SA’s largest iron-ore miner, returned a record R9.9bn to shareholders, representing nearly its full earnings for the six months to end-June.