Mining mogul Anil Agarwal made just 6% profit on Anglo investment

London — Mining mogul Anil Agarwal pocketed just 6% profit from his £3.5bn investment in Anglo American, held since 2017, even though the underlying shares rose over 50% since then, according to Reuters estimates.

Agarwal’s family vehicle Volcan Investments, the biggest shareholder in Anglo, said last week it would unwind its almost 20% stake in the SA miner by repaying debt with 247.1-million Anglo shares.

After paying back the loan, Volcan would have been left with a 1.9% stake that was sold in the open market for £519m on Thursday. This makes up his gross profit from the whole investment, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Once coupon payments and the investment banking fees are accounted for, the sum dwindles to £196.25m-£213.7m, or 5.7%-6.1% of the original deal size, a Reuters calculation shows.

Under the terms of the original deal, Volcan borrowed £3.5bn through the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond arranged by US investment bank JPMorgan to fund the acquisition.

The convoluted structure, dubbed “POEMS” (Purchaser of Equity via Mandatory Securities) by JPMorgan, is a variation of the more traditional “exchangeable bond” format, where a borrower issues debt that can be converted into shares of another company.

Volcan Investments and JPMorgan declined to comment.

The first bond would have matured in April 2020, if the Indian billionaire had not cashed out, dashing speculation that he was preparing to take over the £30.8bn diversified miner.