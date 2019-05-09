Sibanye gold costs top R1m/kg during strike

The true costs of the five-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines was laid bare in its March quarter numbers, with the cost of production at the Beatrix mine topping R1.1m/kg.

It also underlines the necessity of the restructuring of the gold assets Sibanye is undertaking and its warning that up to 6,670 people could be affected in the process, the results of which will be released in coming weeks.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) called a wage strike on November 21 2018, and ended it a few days short of a full five months on April 17, settling for little more than three other unions had agreed to in November.

But the damage done by bringing out half the gold workforce on strike was revealed in the first quarter’s numbers.

Gold output, excluding that from the 38%-held DRDGold, a tailings retreatment specialist that was unaffected by the strike, fell by 63% to 106,948oz compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The all-in sustaining costs for the quarter were an astonishing R1,002,350/kg compared with the R550,000/kg a year ago.

The received gold price for the quarter was R588,040/kg.

The strike meant Sibanye was unable to realise the improved gold price, which averaged R507,719/kg a year ago.

The worst-affected mine, the Beatrix operation in the Free State, noted an all-in sustaining costs of R1.105m/kg for the quarter as underground output fell to just shy of 18,000oz from 59,350oz a year earlier.

Sibanye was unable to provide the market with production guidance for the year and said it would do so once it had assessed all its working areas, some of which had been dormant for five months.

PGMs offset gold setback

Sibanye noted, however, its platinum group metals (PGMs) businesses in SA and the US offset losses from the gold division.

“The operational and financial impact of this extended strike at the SA gold operations was mitigated by another solid operational performance from the SA PGM operations,” Sibanye said.

The strong increase in palladium and rhodium prices combined with a 17% weakening of the rand against the dollar pushed up earnings and cash flows at its local PGM portfolio, which includes the Rustenburg mines it bought from Anglo American Platinum, and the whole of Aquarius Platinum.

Sibanye has an all-share offer for the whole of Lonmin awaiting a decision by the Competition Tribunal appeal court after Amcu objected to the decision to grant its approval to the transaction.

For the US business, which mines palladium and platinum, there was a 27% increase in combined prices, which averaged $1,305/oz, pushing up adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) by a third to $105m.

Adjusted ebitda is not a recognised accounting measurement but it is one Sibanye’s lenders use to measure against debt when assessing the company’s compliance with debt covenants.

The SA PGM business reported an increase of adjusted ebitda by 38% to R353m.

The largest chunk of SA PGM production is now under a toll-treatment agreement with Anglo American Platinum instead of a purchase-of-concentrate agreement.

This meant there was no revenue recognised from the output from Rustenburg, the biggest source of PGMs in Sibanye, until the metal has passed through the processing pipeline and is returned to Sibanye to sell as it sees fit.

If Rustenburg had been included, the adjusted ebitda would have risen more than threefold to R1.1bn.

All together, the PGM operations, excluding Rustenburg, generated adjusted ebitda of R1.82bn in the quarter, offsetting the R1.66bn loss from the gold division.

Sibanye reported a net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio of three times, which is below the 3.5 times ratio set in the covenants for 2019.

Sibanye has raised R3.45bn in a rights issue and income from forward gold sales.

“Precious metals prices remain significantly elevated and at current spot prices further deleveraging towards an anticipated target of 1.8 times net debt to adjusted ebitda is expected by year-end,” said CEO Neal Froneman.

