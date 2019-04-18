Companies / Mining

Amcu limps out of Sibanye strike far weaker

After five months and nine deaths, the union is exposed going into platinum wage talks

18 April 2019 - 05:10 Allan Seccombe
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The five-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines, in which nine people were killed, ended with very little to show for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), leaving it in a weakened position going into platinum wage talks.

Amcu called 14,000 of its members, representing about half of Sibanye’s gold workforce, out on a wage strike on November 21, despite three other unions signing a pay deal just days earlier.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Amcu has little to show as Sibanye strike ends 

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Sibanye-Stillwater says five-month gold strike is over

The five-month gold strike by Amcu ends with the union signing the same deal other unions agreed last November and a small cash payment
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Neal Froneman on what lies ahead for Sibanye

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about mining production, labour unrest and wage negotiations
Companies
1 week ago

Sibanye-Stillwater builds war chest against future strikes

The latest capital-raising exercise gives Sibanye a R10bn war chest to ride out a potential platinum strike and funds to repay debt
Companies
1 week ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Froneman digs in for another fight

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO shrugs off share price fall after the bookbuild and says that while he is concerned with the plight of striking workers the ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sibanye-Stillwater says five-month gold strike is over

Companies / Mining

WATCH: Neal Froneman on what lies ahead for Sibanye

Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater builds war chest against future strikes

Companies / Mining

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Froneman digs in for another fight

Opinion / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.