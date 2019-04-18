Amcu limps out of Sibanye strike far weaker

The five-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines, in which nine people were killed, ended with very little to show for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), leaving it in a weakened position going into platinum wage talks.

Amcu called 14,000 of its members, representing about half of Sibanye’s gold workforce, out on a wage strike on November 21, despite three other unions signing a pay deal just days earlier.

