Pan African’s shares spike on soaring profit forecast

Pan African Resources shares shot up 14% on Wednesday after advising the market to expect its interim profit to more than double.

Pan African, which operates underground mines in Barberton as well as tailings retreatment operations there and at Evander, said it expected its earnings per share for the six months to end-December to be up to 126% higher than the 3.23c per share it posted a year earlier.

Pan African, which is traded in London and Johannesburg, said its earnings per share would range between 6.98c and 7.3c when it reported results on February 20.

Pan African share price rose as much as 14.4% to R2.15 after the update.