Companies / Mining

Lonmin deal must deliver on social benefits, Competition Tribunal hears

Communities claim lack of consultation on the proposed merger which will result in job losses

14 November 2018 - 19:44 Lisa Steyn
Lonmin workers on strike before the Marikana shootings. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Lonmin workers on strike before the Marikana shootings. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

Communities have complained to the Competition Tribunal about a veil of secrecy around the proposed merger of Lonmin and Sibanye-Stillwater.

They warned that an already volatile situation would be stoked if   13.300 expected job losses were not mitigated.

This was submitted to the tribunal on Wednesday, the final day of its hearing on the proposed merger.

The merger is billed as the saving of Lonmin, which has been in financial dire straits for several years. But it will bring job losses, significantly affecting  local communities, including Marikana.

Affected communities asked the tribunal for tighter conditions to ensure the companies cannot shirk social obligations under their social and labour plans (SLPs).

SLPs are development plans commit to as basic conditions for mining rights.

Louie Mogaki, for the Greater Lonmin Community, said there was no consultation on the merger with most of the community, and the companies had been secretive.

Mogaki said the deal would affect local communities, which often demonstrated  for basic services.   More than 13,300 jobs would be lost at Lonmin. This   would have a significant effect on the community, unless the companies were compelled to  deliver on its SLP..

Lonmin had been found to be noncompliant with its SLPs and failed to deliver the 5,500 houses it committed to a decade ago.  In 2018, it  applied to the department of mineral resources to be allowed to scale down its commitments due to its financial constraints.

Sibanye committed to taking on all outstanding SLP obligations from Lonmin, but the community was distrustful.

Louis Snyman, for Marikana women's group Sikhala Sonke, said there was a growing culture of failure to fulfil SLPs, with  only 30% of companies  compliant.

Sikhala Sonke asked for merger conditions relating  to SLPS to be more specific so the companies could be held to account.  It asked for Lonmin to withdraw its application to reduce its commitments, given that it would be in a better financial position after the merger.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Lonmin shares crash on fear Amcu will scupper crucial Sibanye deal

Number of job cuts could become a sticking point, after the union’s submission to the Competition Tribunal
Companies
10 hours ago

Job losses at centre of hearing into proposed Lonmin and Sibanye-Stillwater merger

The lawyer representing the parties says the proposed merger is a public interest case and not a competition issue
Companies
2 days ago

Consolidation the 'bitter medicine' SA platinum needs

Lonmin is not a failing firm, Amcu tells tribunal hearing on platinum producer's merger with Sibanye
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips slightly, with Sasol diving 6%

Global markets were generally lower in risk-off trade, but Naspers rebounded 4% after Tencent's third-quarter results beat forecasts
Markets
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
MTN to offer entry-level smartphones costing $20
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Municipal debt to Eskom balloons to R17bn
Companies / Energy
3.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nigeria said to be cutting $8.1bn demanded from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Telkom could unbundle property assets worth about ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.