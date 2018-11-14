Lonmin shares crash on fear Amcu will scupper crucial Sibanye deal

The magnitude of the planned cuts “warrant that the transaction be prohibited”, Amcu said in submissions to the tribunal. The union also said that the outlook for platinum group metals has improved and a weaker rand means Lonmin could operate profitably.

If the merger does not take place, Lonmin would require $450m-$500m to remain in operation, CFO Barrie van der Merwe said at the tribunal hearing Monday. The company was not in a position to return to the market to raise more capital, he said.

The Competition Commission has recommended the acquisition, clearing a key hurdle for the deal, on condition that Sibanye tries to save about 3,700 jobs if prices improve and the company can maintain production costs at some shafts.

The tribunal is expected to give its final ruling on the matter once public submissions are concluded.

Sibanye’s acquisition of Lonmin is the latest in a series of deals by CEO Neal Froneman, who has transformed the gold miner by expanding into platinum group metals.

For Lonmin, the deal comes after the company struggled through years of losses and was forced to seek debt-covenant waivers from lenders.

Sibanye shareholders may vote on the deal in January if the tribunal grants final approval of the transaction this year, Froneman said on October 26.

Amcu said Lonmin’s $200m metals-purchase agreement with Pangaea Investments Management improved the company’s liquidity, and Lonmin is “in no danger of exiting the market in the immediate future”.

Bloomberg