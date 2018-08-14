Three years after tragedy at Lily mine, new owner hopes to reopen it and Barbrook

The Barbrook mine would reopen first, and production would resume before the end of 2018. The first blast at Lily is planned for February 5 and will mark the three-year anniversary of the accident.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda were trapped underground when the container they were working in fell into a hole as a result of a rock fall. Prior to this incident, the Lily mine had been fatality-free.

Arendse said that only once they were underground, the possibility of retrieving the container could be assessed. "We will never forget our three colleagues … we will not make, and have not made, promises we cannot achieve."

Extensive work would be required at Lily, and the mine is expected to only be ready for production in 2020. The new plan is predicated on staying away from the collapsed zone.

The reopened mines are anticipated to bring rejuvenation the surrounding communities, SSC said. Before closing, the mines employed 900 people and supported an estimated 10,000 people.

"We acknowledge this is going to be very difficult and challenging," said Arendse. "I firmly believe we are up for the challenge."

The sale is subject to final approvals from the department of mineral resources.