Companies / Mining

Three years after tragedy at Lily mine, new owner hopes to reopen it and Barbrook

14 August 2018 - 14:09 Lisa Steyn
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

New owners of the distressed Vantage Goldfields, expect to reopen the gates of both the Barbrook and Lily mines within the next six months.

On February 5 2016, a tragic accident at the Vantage Goldfields Lily mine trapped three employees underground and ultimately pushed the company into business rescue.

Black-owned mining company Siyakhula Sonke Corporation (SSC), with the assistance of a R190m loan from the Industrial Development Corporation, has purchased a 74% stake in Vantage. Speaking in Sandton on Tuesday, CEO Fred Arendse said R250m in capital expenditure had been secured to restart operations and commence production at the Barbrook and Lily mines.

The Barbrook mine would reopen first, and production would resume before the end of 2018. The first blast at Lily is planned for February 5 and will mark the three-year anniversary of the accident.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda were trapped underground when the container they were working in fell into a hole as a result of a rock fall. Prior to this incident, the Lily mine had been fatality-free.

Arendse said that only once they were underground, the possibility of retrieving the container could be assessed. "We will never forget our three colleagues … we will not make, and have not made, promises we cannot achieve."

Extensive work would be required at Lily, and the mine is expected to only be ready for production in 2020. The new plan is predicated on staying away from the collapsed zone.

The reopened mines are anticipated to bring rejuvenation the surrounding communities, SSC said. Before closing, the mines employed 900 people and supported an estimated 10,000 people.

"We acknowledge this is going to be very difficult and challenging," said Arendse. "I firmly believe we are up for the challenge."

The sale is subject to final approvals from the department of mineral resources.

In other mining news:

Gold Fields plans to cut up to 1,560 jobs at South Deep

This is yet another attempt to restore its South Deep mine, which has cost R32bn so far
Companies
5 hours ago

South32 buys remaining stake in Arizona Mining

South32 is another major mining company stepping back from the South African coal sector
Companies
12 hours ago

Lingering uncertainty over policy keeps investors on sidelines

‘Latin America faces the same challenges as far as legislation and political risk are concerned’
Companies
1 day ago

How mine retrenchments affect Sun City’s profits

Parliament’s portfolio committee on economic development has heard how job losses in mines surrounding the resort have a ‘grave’ ...
Companies
8 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan will not step in on Eskom standoff
Companies / Energy
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘I cannot halt power cut-offs in ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Gold Fields plans to cut up to 1,560 jobs at ...
Companies / Mining
4.
On the brink: Esor up for business rescue
Companies / Industrials
5.
Esor’s share price plunges 63% as it files for ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Gold Fields plans to cut up to 1,560 jobs at South Deep
Companies / Mining

South32 buys remaining stake in Arizona Mining
Companies / Mining

Mining production in June better than expected
Economy

Lingering uncertainty over policy keeps investors on sidelines
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.