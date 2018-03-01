Companies / Mining

Technical troubles keep Implats mired in money-losing territory

01 March 2018 - 08:41 Allan Seccombe
Nico Muller. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA /FINANCIAL MAIL
Nico Muller. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA /FINANCIAL MAIL

Impala Platinum remained mired in money-losing territory for the interim period and withheld its half-year dividend, as it continued to review its business and cope with technical issues at its smelting division.

Implats, the world’s second-largest platinum producer, posted a total comprehensive loss of R866m for the six months to end-December, compared with an R886m loss for the same period a year earlier.

It reported an attributable loss of R163m compared with a loss of R371m.

Further up the income statement, revenue dipped to R17.3bn from R18.5bn. It recorded a pretax profit of R193m from a R238m loss the previous year.

Implats recorded a R250m "additional profits tax" from its Zimplats subsidiary in Zimbabwe, which contributed to the post-tax loss.

Unplanned maintenance of one of its furnaces, the number 5 furnace at Rustenburg, for four months led to a 75,000oz increase in pipeline stocks, which is unsold metal in the processing system.

Implats CEO Nico Muller said this problem had a "significant impact on the numbers" for the interim period.

Refined platinum sales for the period fell by 11% to 648,800oz.

Increased production volumes, together with inflation, resulted in cash costs increasing by 11% to R8.3bn for the year.

Implats laid off 1,400 people at its mines during the period as part of its ongoing review of its business.

Absa kicks off bank results season on Thursday

The deluge of results scheduled for release include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barclays Group Africa, Impala Platinum, Santam and Ascendis Health
Markets
3 hours ago

As platinum glut eases in SA, Allan Gray is interested once again

The money manager says SA’s miners account for about 70% of the world’s known platinum resources, and have cut back on spending, ...
Companies
2 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Win-win option for mining

SA’s mining industry declined further under Zuma; one of Ramaphosa’s first jobs should be to create a mining charter that passes muster
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: mess began in central Europe
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Eskom downgraded despite lifeline
Companies / Energy
5.
Gupta companies in desperate bid to keep Bank of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Alarm at mine deaths
Features

PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about land seizure
Opinion / Columnists

Northam’s housing plan unites families
Companies / Mining

Murray & Roberts aims to seal deal
Companies / Industrials

Gwede Mantashe wants Mining Charter agreement in three months
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.