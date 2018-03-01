Technical troubles keep Implats mired in money-losing territory

Impala Platinum remained mired in money-losing territory for the interim period and withheld its half-year dividend, as it continued to review its business and cope with technical issues at its smelting division.

Implats, the world’s second-largest platinum producer, posted a total comprehensive loss of R866m for the six months to end-December, compared with an R886m loss for the same period a year earlier.

It reported an attributable loss of R163m compared with a loss of R371m.

Further up the income statement, revenue dipped to R17.3bn from R18.5bn. It recorded a pretax profit of R193m from a R238m loss the previous year.

Implats recorded a R250m "additional profits tax" from its Zimplats subsidiary in Zimbabwe, which contributed to the post-tax loss.

Unplanned maintenance of one of its furnaces, the number 5 furnace at Rustenburg, for four months led to a 75,000oz increase in pipeline stocks, which is unsold metal in the processing system.

Implats CEO Nico Muller said this problem had a "significant impact on the numbers" for the interim period.

Refined platinum sales for the period fell by 11% to 648,800oz.

Increased production volumes, together with inflation, resulted in cash costs increasing by 11% to R8.3bn for the year.

Implats laid off 1,400 people at its mines during the period as part of its ongoing review of its business.