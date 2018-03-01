Gwede Mantashe wants Mining Charter agreement in three months

In his first public comments on the Mining Charter, new Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday he would like the document outlining obligations on companies to transform to be finalised in three months.

The third iteration of the charter was gazetted by his predecessor, Mosebenzi Zwane, in June 2017 and has been suspended pending the outcome of legal action brought by the Chamber of Mines to have it reviewed and set aside.

One of the first actions of new President Cyril Ramaphosa was to call the chamber into a meeting last weekend ahead of the four-day court case to get it to agree to postpone the legal action to give talks around a new charter a chance.

Ramaphosa replaced the ill-regarded Zwane in a reshuffle with Mantashe, a veteran miner and leader of the National Union of Mineworkers.

Mantashe told reporters on the steps of Parliament in a brief interaction that he had set himself a three-month time-frame to finalise the charter.