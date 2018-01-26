GROUP PRODUCTION FIGURES
Kumba stars in Anglo’s focus on productivity
JSE-listed Kumba has a stellar year, increasing iron-ore production by 8%
Anglo American, one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, reported an overall increase in production across the group, with standout performances in diamonds, iron ore and manganese.
Converting its output of diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, manganese, coal and nickel to a copper equivalent as a single measurable metric, Anglo said group production for 2017 had increased 5%.
"The 5% increase for the full year reflects our ongoing focus on productivity and was achieved despite the removal of unprofitable and higher-cost platinum and metallurgical coal volumes, consistent with our disciplined, value-led approach to production," CEO Mark Cutifani said.
Notable performances during the year came from the Grosvenor coal mine in Australia, an 8% increase in output from SA’s Kumba Iron Ore and the ramp-up of the new Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the frozen north of Canada.
"Strong production across most divisions has Anglo American exiting the year in a much improved position as compared to 18-24 months ago," RBC Europe analyst Tyler Broda said. Copper, coal and iron ore at Kumba were all better than expected, he said.
De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American, increased full-year production 22% to 33.5-million carats, with the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by value ramping up output to match market conditions. Total sales were 35-million carats, up from 32-million carats.
But average diamond prices fell 13% to $162 a carat, with strong demand from Indian diamond buyers in the first quarter for lower-value goods that De Beers held over from 2016.
De Beers said production at the Gahcho Kué mine and Orapa mine in Botswana had ramped up output during the year — these operations delivered lower-value diamonds but were high-margin businesses.
Kumba, which is listed on the JSE but is majority owned by Anglo, had a stellar year, increasing iron-ore production by 8% to 45-million tonnes.
Export sales increased 7% to nearly 42-million tonnes while domestic sales, primarily to ArcelorMittal SA, were flat at 3.3-million tonnes.
The Minas Rio iron-ore mine in Brazil, which has cost Anglo about $13bn to buy and build, is in ramp-up mode and increased annual production 4% to 16.8-million tonnes. But fourth-quarter output was down 19%.
