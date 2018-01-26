Kumba stars in Anglo’s focus on productivity

Anglo American, one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, reported an overall increase in production across the group, with standout performances in diamonds, iron ore and manganese.

Converting its output of diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, manganese, coal and nickel to a copper equivalent as a single measurable metric, Anglo said group production for 2017 had increased 5%.

"The 5% increase for the full year reflects our ongoing focus on productivity and was achieved despite the removal of unprofitable and higher-cost platinum and metallurgical coal volumes, consistent with our disciplined, value-led approach to production," CEO Mark Cutifani said.

Notable performances during the year came from the Grosvenor coal mine in Australia, an 8% increase in output from SA’s Kumba Iron Ore and the ramp-up of the new Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the frozen north of Canada.