WATCH: Mining’s upbeat data is not the whole story

There was good news on the mining front, with the release of the country’s November mining production data that showed that output beat economists’ expectations. Mining rose 6.5% year on year. The largest positive contributors were platinum group metals (PGMs), iron-ore and coal while gold was a significant negative contributor.

The surprise increase marks two consecutive months of growth in the sector after the contraction in September. But the industry still faces rising costs, regulation issues and the controversial mining charter that still needs to be hashed out in court.

Peter Major, director of mining at Cadiz Corporate Solutions, spoke to Alishia Seckam of Business Day TV about his outlook on 2018.