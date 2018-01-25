Companies / Mining

Amplats manages to keep full-year output intact despite weak fourth quarter

Sales of platinum group metals increased 19% in the fourth quarter and refined platinum production rose 14%

25 January 2018 - 10:01 Allan Seccombe
Standout performer: Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena mine. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU/SOWETAN
Standout performer: Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena mine. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU/SOWETAN

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s largest source of the metal, kept its full-year output intact despite a weaker fourth quarter after the closure of the unprofitable Bokoni mine dragged production down 4% in the last three months of 2018.

Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American, reported full-year platinum production of 2.397-million ounces for the 12 months to end-December, a 1% increase compared with the previous year.

The fourth quarter showed a 4% drop in group platinum output to 587,000oz because of the decision in the third quarter to close the Bokoni mine in which Amplats has a 49% stake. The Mototolo concentrator was temporarily closed to modify a tailings dam.

However, looking at the mines owned by Amplats, output was up 3% to 291,800oz in the quarter, with the opencast Mogalakwena mine, the most profitable operation in the company’s stable, increasing production by 18% to 121,700oz, offsetting lower output from its three other mines.

Amplats said its sales of platinum group metals (PGMs), the entire basket of metals coming from its mines, shared operations and third-party production, increased by 19% in the fourth quarter to 1.512-million ounces as it returned refined metal stocks to normal levels.

Fourth-quarter platinum sales were 19% higher at 721,700oz.

Refined platinum production was 14% higher at 722,200oz compared with the same period a year earlier when the Waterval smelter had problems.

Amplats will complete the sale of its Union mine to Siyanda Resources in coming weeks.

For the full year, Amplats purchased 503,000oz of platinum in concentrate from third parties compared with 112,000oz a year earlier. This is because the company sold its Rustenburg mines to Sibanye-Stillwater, which has a short-term contract to sell concentrate from the mines to Amplats.

Message to miners: modernise or fall behind

Jo’burg Indaba emphasises collaboration to haul the country’s mining sector out of its technological slump
Companies
3 months ago

Implats strategy: Nico Muller must now walk his tough talk

Implats’s new CEO must show shareholders he can deliver on his promises, writes Allan Seccombe
Companies
4 months ago

Looking to avoid platinum industry job cuts

Platinum mining companies are having to take painful decisions to make operations resilient in the face of low prices, regulatory uncertainty, labour ...
Features
5 months ago

Amplats close to completing $62m smelter in Zimbabwe

The platinum group metal smelter at its Unki mine, which is 70% complete, will help meet the country’s demands for greater beneficiation of metals
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom makes a U-turn on R1bn payment to McKinsey
Companies / Energy
2.
Woolworths reveals R7bn David Jones setback
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
PwC Steinhoff probe could miss target
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Woolworths in R7bn David Jones setback
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Eskom's Matshela Koko broke strict suspension ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Zimbabwe considers scrapping ownership rules for platinum and diamond miners
World / Africa

Which stocks to buy in 2018
Features / Cover Story

Amplats reaches deal with tribal leader for more transparent Mapela Trust ...
Companies / Mining

Shareholders cheer completion of Lonmin-Amplats deal
Companies / Mining

Atlatsa weighs up options on Bokoni mine
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.