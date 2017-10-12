Message to miners: modernise or fall behind

It was a long way off the R4bn to R5bn other mining countries spend annually on research and development, said Alastair Macfarlane, a director of mining research at The Mining Precinct, which is a joint industry and government technology research project to modernise SA’s mines.

All seven panellists spoke of the need for co-operation between companies to selflessly share their concepts and innovation, but the reality of clinging on to in-house intellectual property was laid bare.

"What we also need to understand is it’s not a question of just sitting and handing out everything we’ve learnt. We have paid a lot of school fees. But we are more than prepared to start engaging and really getting around it and working on it," said Frik Fourie, who heads new mining technology at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

Amplats, the world’s largest platinum miner, had developed remotely controlled mining machines that operated in 0.9m high spaces and used hydrogen fuel cells. The technology would be rolled out at every new project because retro-fitting older mines was too expensive, Fourie said.

Sibanye Stillwater’s Alex Fenn, who manages safe technology and innovation, argued that the time to cling to intellectual property to modernise and advance mining had passed.