Tharisa takes control of Brits chrome and platinum mine

"The contractor model was appropriate while the Tharisa Mine was in development since it reduced the upfront capital spend on a fleet, enabled Tharisa Minerals to understand its ore body fully and allowed the company to determine the optimal fleet requirements for mining its specific ore body," said Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis.

At the start of October, 900 MCC staff will go onto the Tharisa payroll, lifting the staff complement to 1,700 to exploit 18 years of open-pit mining and an extra 40 years of underground mining. "The company has secured the necessary funding through bridge loan facilities and original equipment manufacturers’ finance to fund the purchase.

As part of the agreement, Tharisa Minerals will also take cession and assignment of certain leases currently entered into by MCC Contracts," Tharisa said. Tharisa will spend R303m to buy the equipment as well as all spares, tools and machinery bits needed to operate the fleet.

It will spend a further R110m on buying drill rigs, excavators and trucks. The transaction would lift the size of the mining fleet to 19 drill rigs, 11 excavators and 46 trucks, giving Tharisa the ability to move 17-million cubic metres of material a month.

The fleet is old, however, and Tharisa will start replacing some machines in 2017.

This will cost R120m of the 2018 financial year’s capital expenditure. The full replacement price of the fleet Tharisa is buying for $23m is $145m. Tharisa has a bridge loan facility of R250m, or $19m.

