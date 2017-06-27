Pallinghurst Resources secures control of Gemfields

Pallinghurst Resources, the JSE-listed mining investment company, has secured control of leading listed gemstone producer Gemfields and will delist it once its offer for the company expires on July 4.

In securing 96% support from its own shareholders for the nil-premium, all-share offer for Gemfields, Pallinghurst saw off a rival premium cash offer from China’s Fosun Gold for the miner with an emerald mine in Zambia and a ruby mine in Mozambique.

By Tuesday morning, Pallinghurst increased the shares tendered for its offer to above 75% from 62% at the time of the rival bid from Fosun.

By securing 75% support for its offer, Pallinghurst can now delist Gemfields in London and extend the offer to minorities, taking full control of the company.

The transaction clearly had the "broadest support" from shareholders of Pallinghurst and Gemfields, said Pallinghurst CEO Arne Frandsen.

Pallinghurst will now have a wholly owned gemstone miner, which has worked hard in recent years to develop a structured market for its emeralds and rubies, as well as investments in platinum and manganese in SA.