Pallinghurst Resources secures control of Gemfields

27 June 2017 - 10:10 Allan Seccombe
Arne Frandsen. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Pallinghurst Resources, the JSE-listed mining investment company, has secured control of leading listed gemstone producer Gemfields and will delist it once its offer for the company expires on July 4.

In securing 96% support from its own shareholders for the nil-premium, all-share offer for Gemfields, Pallinghurst saw off a rival premium cash offer from China’s Fosun Gold for the miner with an emerald mine in Zambia and a ruby mine in Mozambique.

By Tuesday morning, Pallinghurst increased the shares tendered for its offer to above 75% from 62% at the time of the rival bid from Fosun.

By securing 75% support for its offer, Pallinghurst can now delist Gemfields in London and extend the offer to minorities, taking full control of the company.

The transaction clearly had the "broadest support" from shareholders of Pallinghurst and Gemfields, said Pallinghurst CEO Arne Frandsen.

Pallinghurst will now have a wholly owned gemstone miner, which has worked hard in recent years to develop a structured market for its emeralds and rubies, as well as investments in platinum and manganese in SA.

Sitting on a trove of rubies, Gemfields looks to create fresh demand

After a discovery in Mozambique, where rubies lie just 1m below the ground, Gemfields wants to bring scale to the market for a gem more rare than ...
2 months ago

Pallinghurst in the black again with gems' help

Volatility has been the biggest challenge for Pallinghurst during the last 12 months
2 months ago

Pallinghurst looking better

Various factors combining to bring more cheer to shareholders, writes Charlotte Mathews
4 months ago

Ian Harebottle: what the Gemfields CEO reads on his way to work

I usually read the Financial Times. .. and the Guardian. Because we are a mining and a luxury goods company, we need to understand consumers so I ...
8 months ago

