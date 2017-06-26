Pallinghurst’s bid for Gemfields the only game in town as Fosun folds

The premium cash offer for London-listed Gemfields by Chinese group Fosun Gold has lapsed, leaving Pallinghurst Resources’ nil-premium share offer the only game in town.

Fosun told investors the offer had lapsed after 96% of Pallinghurst’s shareholders mostly approved the bid for Gemfields, the world’s largest listed producer of gemstones, with a large emerald mine in Zambia and a ruby mine in Mozambique.

Pallinghurst, which is listed on the JSE and has mining veteran Brian Gilbertson as chairman, is a mining investment holding company, with interests in platinum and manganese in SA.